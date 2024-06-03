Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Position Reduced by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 867,000 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 12.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 925,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

