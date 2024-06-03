Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Down 9.5% in May

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Harrow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Harrow

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of Harrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of Harrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,525 shares in the company, valued at $24,773,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 170,715 shares of company stock worth $1,864,011 in the last 90 days. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,920,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of HROW traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.03. 410,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,159. The company has a market cap of $602.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. Harrow has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harrow will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harrow

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Articles

