Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,300 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 509,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth $257,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $638,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawkins during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hawkins by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWKN. StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of HWKN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.91. 130,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,691. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

