HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Valneva Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VALN opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Valneva has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valneva will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

