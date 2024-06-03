HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $616.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

About Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.