HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE HCA opened at $339.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.35. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $339.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

