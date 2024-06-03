HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $332.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $332.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $325.59.

HCA stock opened at $339.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.35. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $339.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

