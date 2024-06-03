Head to Head Contrast: WEX (NYSE:WEX) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

WEX has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of WEX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Nutex Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $2.55 billion 3.08 $266.60 million $6.15 30.46 Nutex Health $247.65 million 0.14 -$45.79 million ($1.06) -0.64

This table compares WEX and Nutex Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for WEX and Nutex Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 6 7 0 2.54 Nutex Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

WEX currently has a consensus target price of $240.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.12%. Nutex Health has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,097.80%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than WEX.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 10.21% 30.92% 3.93% Nutex Health -15.85% -44.06% -9.54%

Summary

WEX beats Nutex Health on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Corporate Payments segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. This segment also markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals. The Benefits Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. In addition, its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. Further, it offers custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

