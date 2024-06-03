HEICO’s (HEI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $240.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $229.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.33.

Get HEICO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HEICO

HEICO Price Performance

HEICO stock opened at $221.77 on Thursday. HEICO has a 12-month low of $153.63 and a 12-month high of $225.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.