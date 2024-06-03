Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 5.7%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.85. 183,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,635,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 2.49.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,643,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,424,332.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $86,792.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,471,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,219,136.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $1,678,428.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,643,646 shares in the company, valued at $90,424,332.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,400 shares of company stock worth $1,902,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 123,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

