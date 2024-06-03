Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 42.40 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51), with a volume of 559618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.49 ($0.47).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services Stock Up 9.6 %

The company has a market cap of £25.37 million, a PE ratio of 4,000.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

