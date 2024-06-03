Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 850,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.05. 551,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,434. The firm has a market cap of $493.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

