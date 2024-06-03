Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Up 10.9% in May

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,270,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 27,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after buying an additional 14,963,503 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100,603 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 469,548 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRTX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,827,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,617. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

