High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 730,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HITI shares. TheStreet raised High Tide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of High Tide in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get High Tide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HITI

Institutional Trading of High Tide

High Tide Stock Up 1.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in High Tide in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.55. 696,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. High Tide had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $94.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

High Tide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.