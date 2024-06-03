Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Hilton Worldwide worth $70,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $475,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,156 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,466,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,074,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,745,000 after purchasing an additional 288,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,360,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $200.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.76 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.63.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

