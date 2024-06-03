Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Buys 170 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 143.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $259.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,162,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,715. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

