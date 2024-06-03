Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,202 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,661. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

