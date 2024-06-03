Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $485.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.16 and a 200 day moving average of $456.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $489.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

