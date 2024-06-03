Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $87.08. 2,841,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,981. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $88.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

