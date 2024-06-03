Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1,015.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,241,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,821,000 after buying an additional 1,129,876 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,319,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.99. 151,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

