Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Purchases 3,100 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

