Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,631,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,771. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $79.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

