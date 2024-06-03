Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 32,281 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2024

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATHFree Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,281 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 2.15% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CATH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.68. 13,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,772. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $840.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.