Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 32,281 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,281 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 2.15% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CATH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.68. 13,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,772. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $840.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

