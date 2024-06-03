Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,399.43. 157,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,872. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,339.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,246.96.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

