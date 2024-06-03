Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $145.71 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $145.71 million and $15.60 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001305 BTC on exchanges.

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,666,666 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 156,367,587.41260564 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.93630188 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $19,032,636.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

