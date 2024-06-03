Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Update

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the April 30th total of 813,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp
Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %
HBNC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. 88,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $525.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.05.
Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 118.52%.
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.
