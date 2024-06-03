Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Update

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the April 30th total of 813,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 969.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBNC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. 88,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $525.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 118.52%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

