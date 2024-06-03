Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

HRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 774.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 396.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.