Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,400 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 804,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Hub Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Hub Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hub Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.