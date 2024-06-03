Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.30.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$13.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.81. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,913 shares of company stock worth $512,494 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

