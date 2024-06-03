Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.3% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,327,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 33,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 253,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,839,780 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $569.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $217.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $575.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.