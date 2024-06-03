Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth $713,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $42,108,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SLM by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SLM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 922,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

