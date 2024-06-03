Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,131 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,802,231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53,573.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,352,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,515,000 after buying an additional 2,348,107 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,617,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,670,000 after buying an additional 1,195,352 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,090,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,311,000 after buying an additional 815,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 948,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,371,000 after purchasing an additional 779,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $497.53. 2,795,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $489.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

