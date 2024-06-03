Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 294,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,301,000. Ryanair comprises approximately 9.1% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.35. 415,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

