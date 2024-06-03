Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.45.

CACI International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CACI traded down $3.98 on Monday, reaching $420.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,031. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $432.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.95.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $1,858,130. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

