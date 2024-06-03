Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura E. Niklason Acquires 2,050 Shares

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura E. Niklason purchased 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $15,108.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,523.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
HUMA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,703. The stock has a market cap of $877.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.97.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, May 24th.
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.
