Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura E. Niklason Acquires 2,050 Shares

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura E. Niklason purchased 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $15,108.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,523.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Humacyte Stock Performance

HUMA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,703. The stock has a market cap of $877.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humacyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 207,333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 222,144 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 221,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, May 24th.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

