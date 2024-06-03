Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 197,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $108,450.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,179,537 shares in the company, valued at $49,598,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,636,384 shares of company stock worth $343,407. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 64.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyzon Motors by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HYZN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of HYZN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 565,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,746. The company has a market capitalization of $140.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.06. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

