i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,700 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 881,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

i3 Verticals Stock Up 0.1 %

IIIV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 186,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $652.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,949.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. Analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on i3 Verticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after buying an additional 31,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 43.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after buying an additional 337,576 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 599,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 59,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.