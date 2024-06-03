iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$89.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.72.
IAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
iA Financial Price Performance
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.3022222 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iA Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.
Insider Activity at iA Financial
In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $3,706,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
