IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Update

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 279,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ICCM. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

IceCure Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ ICCM traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.05. 82,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,253. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 101.66% and a negative net margin of 444.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

