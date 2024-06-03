IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Down 11.7% in May

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the April 30th total of 319,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,758,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $408,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,764 shares of company stock worth $6,708,253 in the last 90 days. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IESC. FMR LLC increased its stake in IES by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IES by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IES by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IES by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IESC traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.30. The stock had a trading volume of 115,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.36. IES has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $184.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

