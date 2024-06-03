IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Up 9.9% in May

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
IGC Pharma Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of IGC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 95,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,468. IGC Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IGC Pharma stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of IGC Pharma worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About IGC Pharma
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
