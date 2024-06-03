IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 97,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $937,690.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,753,480 shares in the company, valued at $36,108,477.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 97,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $937,690.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,753,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,108,477.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $80,927. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.27. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. Equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

