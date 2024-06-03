Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Down 9.2% in May

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IKNA shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ IKNA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.78. 497,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,251. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $85.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.48. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.38.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.
