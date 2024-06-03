Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Up 7.7%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. 560,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 520,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Immatics Trading Up 8.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.70. Immatics had a negative net margin of 107.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immatics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,392,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Immatics by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Immatics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,443,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,720,000 after acquiring an additional 604,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Immatics by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,225,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,899,000 after buying an additional 891,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 75.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

