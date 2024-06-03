ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 560,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,799,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.03.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,539,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,708,000 after buying an additional 211,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

