Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 262,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 575,730 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $48.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMCR. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Immunocore Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 26.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

