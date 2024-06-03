ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 488,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 116,114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 2,784.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 329,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 318,499 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.90. 861,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 32.20%. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 61.06%.

About ING Groep

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.