Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Down 6.4% in May

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares in the company, valued at $59,529,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the first quarter worth $555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,782,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Price Performance

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.86. 356,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,420. The stock has a market cap of $935.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

