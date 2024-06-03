Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Down 6.4% in May

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares in the company, valued at $59,529,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the first quarter worth $555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,782,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Inhibrx Price Performance
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inhibrx
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.