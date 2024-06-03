Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Down 11.3% in May

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innate Pharma stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Innate Pharma worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPHA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.66. 8,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,165. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.57.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.