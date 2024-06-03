Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 190,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In other Innospec news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 36,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 10.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of Innospec stock traded down $2.82 on Monday, hitting $127.98. 42,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,240. Innospec has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $133.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Innospec will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

